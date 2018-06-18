WOMAN NAMED HER DAUGHTER “REESE E. CUPP”, WON $10,000

Don’t get me wrong, I love Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as much as the next person, but some people go just beyond the limits to express their love! Eight years ago, Renee Cupp – with two p’s – and her husband named their daughter Reese E. Cupp – E for Eve. Everyone calls her “Rees-ee.” Cupp, who lives in Elizabethtown, North Carolina, recently entered one of Reese’s social media contests promoting their new Outrageous candy bars, a milk chocolate bar full of peanut butter, caramel, and Reese’s pieces. Cupp posted her daughter’s photo alongside her name in hopes to win a free box of Reese’s Outrageous Bars. She didn’t even know she was in the running when she was awarded the grand prize of $10,000 and a year’s supply of Reese’s. Here’s more from Fox News.