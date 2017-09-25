Woman Charged With Hate Crime Against Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar
By WJOL News
|
Sep 25, 2017 @ 7:02 AM

A 30-year old woman from Bolingbrook is charged with a hate crime against Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar. Rachel Tuszynski was arrested on Thursday, September 21st for allegedly spray-painting swastikas on his property along with a message that he should resign. Tuszynski has been charged with 6 felonies and 2 misdemeanors including two counts of threatening a public official. She’s being held on 150-thousand dollars bond. Her next court date is October 13th.

