A 61-year-old Orland Park woman has been banned from Harrah’s Casino in Joliet and was arrested by police after she took money and vouchers from a purse that had been left at a gaming machine. Ellen Jatazak-Tydberg was at Harris Casino in Joliet on Labor Day when she allegedly took a 67-year-old woman’s purse that had been left behind a gaming machine. Security was notified of the missing purse and secutiry camera footage showed that Jatazak-Tydberg allegedly took the purse into the bathroom. The purse was found in the bathroom but money and vouchers were missing. The missing items were eventually returned to the 67-year-old woman. Jatczak-Rydberg was charged and released on her own recognizance.

The post Woman Banned from Joliet Casino After Taking Missing Purse appeared first on 1340 WJOL.