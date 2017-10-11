Woman Accused of Theft From Spirit Halloween Store She Managed

A 20-year-old Joliet woman has been charged with misdemeanor theft after allegedly making fraudulent return transactions at a store she managed. Kayla Skurkis was working as a manager of a Spirit Halloween store near the Louis Joliet Mall when she allegedly made the fraudulent returns totaling approximately $1,500. The seasonal store is located at the now closed HHGregg. An investigation into Skurkis’ activities began after the store’s loss prevention team alerted the Joliet Police to her activity.

