Woman Accused of Shoplifting from Morris Store

The Morris Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly shoplifted from a local Walgreen’s store. It was just before 7:15 p.m. on July 7th that the female in question was seen on surveillance video within the store. It is said that woman stole merchandise valued at $20. Anyone with information on the suspect in question is asked to call the Morris Police Department at 815-941-6282.

