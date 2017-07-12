Woman Accused of Shoplifting from Morris Store
By WJOL News
|
Jul 12, 2017 @ 9:54 PM

The Morris Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly shoplifted from a local Walgreen’s store. It was just before 7:15 p.m. on July 7th that the female in question was seen on surveillance video within the store. It is said that woman stole merchandise valued at $20. Anyone with information on the suspect in question is asked to call the Morris Police Department at 815-941-6282.

