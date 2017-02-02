Woman Accused of Attacking Will Co. Board Member Now Arrested for Tresspasing at Mokena Library

A woman who is accused of attacking the speaker of the Will County Board may now be facing charges for an incident last month at the Mokena Public Library. 79-year-old Armella Frankowski was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of battery dating back to an incident on December 15th, when Frankowski allegedly struck County Board Speaker Jim Moustis as he was leaving a board meeting. Mouistis has alleged that Frankowski has been harassing him for more then a decade. Now Frankowski is said to have harassed a patron at the Mokena public library on January 21st and would not leave the premises when asked by library staff. She is also accused making racially charged statements toward the patron. Mokena Police were forced to arrest Frankowski for trespassing after she refused to follow police instructions.

