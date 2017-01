A 33-year-old Plainfield woman was arrested last week after allegedly attacking a nurse’s aide at local hospital several months ago. Ashleigh Nussbaum was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of battery last Thursday. Nussbaum is accused of grabbing the aide by the hair and throwing her to the ground last September at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.

