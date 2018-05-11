Former “American Idol” Contestants Will Be Coaches on “The Voice” Next Season

ABC’s “American Idol” and NBC’s “The Voice” have been going head to head all year playing opposite of each other often on the same night. Will check out this little twist, next season 2 former “American Idol” Contestants are going to be full-time coaches on “The Voice”. Season 14 is airing right now, with KELLY CLARKSON doing her first stint as a coach. She’ll be back for Season 15, along with JENNIFER HUDSON, who coached Season 13. Kelly and Jennifer will be joined by longtime coaches BLAKE SHELTON and ADAM LEVINE. NBC released the news via twitter:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BinmNYJBbGJ/?taken-by=nbcthevoice