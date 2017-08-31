WJOL’s Monica Bibian Being Honored During Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

A WJOL family member was surprised and honored in studio for her volunteerism and contributions to the Joliet community.

Chicagoland Speedway CEO, Scott Paddock says Monica Bibian will be introduced during pre-race introductions in front of a national audience on NBC, Sunday September 17th. Paddock looks forward to bring Bibian on stage and introduce her to the drivers and shake their hands before heading to the starting grid for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Tales of the Turtles 400. Bibian was emotional and surprised by the recognition. She says she doesn’t do it alone and recognized the women in studio with her, Nancy Caballero and Rosie Verdin. They were in studio to promote Fiesta en la Calle. The Street Festival is a fundraiser for the Spanish Community Center on Saturday September 9th.

Paddock says Bibian’s contributions to the Joliet community are unmatched. She is a two-time winner of the City of Joliet’s Mexican Independence Day queen, host of the Mexican Independence Day Parade and works as the community investment coordinator for D’Arcy Buick GMC. Plus she hosts her own show on Sundays on WJOL. Congratulations to Monica Bibian.

