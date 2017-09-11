WJOL Remembers 9-11 Sixteen Years Later

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks. Nearly three-thousand people died when four hijacked airliners crashed into the World Trade Center complex, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania on September 11th, 2001. The 9-11 attacks stunned the nation and led to massive changes in airline security.

President Trump is declaring today Patriot Day, in honor of those killed on 9-11. In a proclamation, Trump said 9-11 was one of the most tragic days in American history. He said ordinary Americans displayed remarkable bravery under the most difficult conditions imaginable. Trump noted that America’s strength and resolve will never waver.

