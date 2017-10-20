Witches Night Out Photo Galary
By WJOL News
|
Oct 20, 2017 @ 4:25 AM

The weather was perfect for the 8th annual Witches Night Out in Joliet. Over a thousand women in various forms of pointy hats, green make-up and brides of the dead.The Jacob Henry Mansion and Estate was transformed into a “Witches’ Bazaar” with food and drinks at “Toad’s Tavern.”

The event has grown from 600 women dressing as witches to 1100 today. Proceeds benefit women and children in need who are under served in Will County.

Recipients of the fundraiser include CASA, Guardian Angels, Stepping Stones, Habitat for Humanity, Events for A Cause, Inc and United Way of Will County.

In eight years, Witches Night Out has raised over 100-thousand dollars for social service agencies. Last year alone, over 40-thousand dollars was raised.

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk with Monica DeSantis

 

Monica DeSantis with Rialto Executive Director Valerie Devine

DeSantis, Emilee Zeismer, Monica Bibian

 

Witches Eileen and Cindi

The post Witches Night Out Photo Galary appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Plainfield Man Accused of Attacking Girlfriend wit...
Nowell Park Bathhouse Demolition Wrapping Up
Bike Club Donates to Forest Preserve District’s Tr...
School Board And Non-Profit Groups Encouraged To A...
Providence Sends Statement to Families Regarding S...
Construction Continues at Joliet Baseball Stadium
Comments