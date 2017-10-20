The weather was perfect for the 8th annual Witches Night Out in Joliet. Over a thousand women in various forms of pointy hats, green make-up and brides of the dead.The Jacob Henry Mansion and Estate was transformed into a “Witches’ Bazaar” with food and drinks at “Toad’s Tavern.”

The event has grown from 600 women dressing as witches to 1100 today. Proceeds benefit women and children in need who are under served in Will County.

Recipients of the fundraiser include CASA, Guardian Angels, Stepping Stones, Habitat for Humanity, Events for A Cause, Inc and United Way of Will County.

In eight years, Witches Night Out has raised over 100-thousand dollars for social service agencies. Last year alone, over 40-thousand dollars was raised.

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk with Monica DeSantis

Monica DeSantis with Rialto Executive Director Valerie Devine

DeSantis, Emilee Zeismer, Monica Bibian

Witches Eileen and Cindi

The post Witches Night Out Photo Galary appeared first on 1340 WJOL.