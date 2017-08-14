Wisconsin Police Looking For Triple Shooting Suspect

Police in Wisconsin are looking for the gunman who killed three people at a drag racing strip. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said the three men who were killed at the Great Lakes Dragaway Sunday were gunned down at point blank range. Two of the men died at the scene, while the third passed away as he was transported to the hospital. All three victims were from Illinois. The drag strip is located near Union Grove, which is south of Milwaukee.

