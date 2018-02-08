Winter Storm Warning (8″-14″ expected) There are numerous School Closings

The Friday morning commute is going to be very messy. The National Weather Service is saying heavy snow is likely across much of northern Illinois tonight, there is likely to be a sharp cutoff in snowfall amounts to the south of Interstate 80.

Lake IL-DuPage-Cook-Will-Lake IN-Porter-

Including the cities of Waukegan, Wheaton, Chicago, Joliet, Gary,

and Valparaiso

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS Now Thru 9 PM FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to

impossible at times, including during the morning commute on

Friday. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches, with

localized higher amounts are expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 PM CST Friday.

Tonight

Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Temperature rising to around 25 by 4am. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible.

Friday

Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 29. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

There are numerous school closings for Friday.