Why Does the Winner of the Indy 500 Pour Milk Over His Head?

The Indianapolis 500 is happening this Sunday and you can count on one thing. The winner will get a bottle of MILK. And sometimes they’ll just pour it over their own heads!

But why do they do it? How did this start? The tradition was started by Hall of Fame driver Louis Meyer in 1933. He’d just won the Indy 500 for the second time, and he requested a glass of buttermilk. Then, after winning for the third time in 1936, he was given a whole BOTTLE.

A photographer caught him swigging from the bottle while holding up three fingers for his third win.

A local dairy company saw it . . . and not realizing that he was drinking buttermilk, they thought it would be a good marketing move to present the winner with a bottle of milk every year, except between 1947 and 1955, for some reason.

The American Dairy Association of Indiana has special “milk people” in charge of obtaining the milk, and delivering it to the winner. And prior to the race, the drivers mark their preference: Whole milk, 2%, or skim. (Here’s this year’s list.)

Speaking of the Indy 500, JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN from “The Walking Dead” will be the celebrity pace car driver this year.