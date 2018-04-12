Wine With Dessert, Probably Not a Good Idea…Here’s Why

Do you have a glass of wine with your dessert after your dinner? Probably not a good idea, because the alcohol boosts your insulin production. Then your body decides it doesn’t need the sugar from the dessert, and ends up storing those calories as fat. Here’s some more popular combos you might want to re-think according to Business Insider

Fruit as dessert after a meal. It’s better than a big slice of cake. But your body digests animal protein a lot slower than the carbs in fruit. So eating meat and fruit back-to-back can create “digestive confusion” and make you feel bloated and gassy.

Chips and salsa. Mostly because you end up eating a ton of corn chips to get a relatively small amount of vegetables. And salsa isn’t as filling as something like guacamole, which has healthy fats in it.

Today is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day. But according to nutritionists, pairing it with tomato soup is NOT always a good idea. The cheese and the acid in the soup are hard to digest at the same time. So you can end up with a stomach ache. Plus, the soup has a lot of sugar, the grilled cheese has a lot of fat, and they’re both high in sodium.