Wilmington Police Seeking Man Accused of Exposing Himself
By WJOL News
|
Jul 17, 2017 @ 12:33 AM

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has exposed himself twice in the last 48 hours; once to a 19-year-old girl, on Saturday evening and again this afternoon to 15-year-old and 17-year-old girls that were volunteering at a fund raising car wash. The vehicle is is described as a bluish-gray compact 4-door with Illinois license plates and DUCT TAPE on the left front bumper. The offender is described as a male white in his 50’s, balding with a medium build but a large belly. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 815-476-2811 or 911.

The post Wilmington Police Seeking Man Accused of Exposing Himself appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments