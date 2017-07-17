Wilmington Police Seeking Man Accused of Exposing Himself

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has exposed himself twice in the last 48 hours; once to a 19-year-old girl, on Saturday evening and again this afternoon to 15-year-old and 17-year-old girls that were volunteering at a fund raising car wash. The vehicle is is described as a bluish-gray compact 4-door with Illinois license plates and DUCT TAPE on the left front bumper. The offender is described as a male white in his 50’s, balding with a medium build but a large belly. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 815-476-2811 or 911.

