Wilmington Police K-9 Locates Drugs During Traffic Stop

A 50-year-old Plainfield woman has been charged with with multiple felonies after Wilmington Police found over 100 grams of marijuana in her car. It was on Thursday September 21st just after 6:15 p.m. that the Wilmington Police K-9 unit pulled over a vehicle on I-55 off of Lorenzo Road after it committed sever minor traffic infractions. When the officer approached the car the window wouldn’t work so the passenger, Sherri A. Cooney, opened the door. When she did the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Cooney admitted that there was some marijuana in the vehicle so the officer brought out his K-9 partner, Mao, to search the vehicle. The K-9 found the pot and Cooney admitted to ownership and was placed under arrest. She was transported to the Wilmington Police Department and processed. Cooney has been charged of Possession of Cannabis Over 100 Grams, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Equipment.

