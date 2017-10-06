Wilmington Landmark Has Sold!

A Wilmington landmark has been sold, or the Gemini Giant has officially landed. Roy & Carol spoke with Chris Raimbault the listing agent for the Launching Pad this morning. The Gemini Giant has sold, although final details are still pending. Standing outside the Launching Pad Drive-In restaurant, the 30 foot tall statue is one of many giant “Muffler Man” advertising props found throughout the USA in the Sixties. The Gemini Giant is named after the Gemini space program and holds a silver “rocket ship” in his hands, while sporting an astronaut’s space helmet that resembles a welding mask. Tully Garrett is the buyer, she took a picture with landmark and posted it on Facebook yesterday. We think Tully is serious about making this work. Her facebook page says Preservationist of Iconic Route 66 at The Launching Pad & Gemini Giant – Historic Route 66

Please SHARE this post far and wide 🌈🌈🌈A picture is with a 1000 words!Offer Accepted 😁Be certain as we proceed… Posted by Tully Garrett on Thursday, October 5, 2017