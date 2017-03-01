Wilmington Heroin Forum: A Beautiful Life Down A Vein Thursday March 2nd

Wilmington will host a forum on Heroin called “A Beautiful Life Down A Vein” Thursday night. Deborah Tomey with the Wilmington Coalition for a Healthy Community says overdose rates in Wilmington and Braidwood are the highest per capita in Will County.

The forum will be held at the Wilmington Middle School with special guest speaker, Pastor Jalinda Wade, the mother of Chicago Bull’s Dwayne Wade. She will discuss her past addictions to heroin and cocaine and her hard road to recovery. Her presentation will be an inspiration to those who struggle with heroin addiction or those whose loved ones use this dangerous and highly addictive drug.

Pastor Jalinda Wade inset, above, Deborah Tomey with the Wilmington Coalition for a Healthy Community

Other featured speakers include, County Executive Larry Walsh and State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow, who have partnered on efforts to end the heroin epidemic through the work of a county grassroots organization called HELPS (Heroin Education Leads to Preventative Solutions).

The heroin forum will be held Thursday, March 2nd between 6 and 8:30pm at the Wilmington Middle School at 715 S. Joliet Street.

Seventy-six people from all walks of life died as the result of a heroin overdose in 2016 in Will County. Public officials from across the county are working together to address this growing epidemic.

