The Wilmington Police Department have announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man who broke into a Wilmington drug store and took $4,000 worth of prescription drugs. It was in the early hours of December 21st that a man broke in Doc’s Drugs on South Water Street stole several thousand dollars worth of medication. The Wilmington Police in conjunction with a DEA Task Force received information that the suspect was making plans to sell the controlled substances that he had taken. An undercover officer met with suspect in the parking of the Super 8 Motel at 3401 Mall Loop Drive in Joliet just before midnight on Christmas Eve. Once the transaction was complete the suspect, Timothy M. Spisak, was taken into custody. Agents and officers involved in the operation recovered other pills at the scene, and later a large quantity at another location where Spisak had hidden them. The pills and bottles are consistent with those taken early Wednesday morning from Doc’s Drugs in Wilmington. Spisak admitted to committing the burglary, sharing details that matched his actions seen in the surveillance tape recovered at the scene of the original crime. Spisak has been charged with Burglary and Possession of Controlled Substances.

The post Wilmington Drug Store Burglar Arrested appeared first on 1340 WJOL.