Willie Nelson Would Like to Meet with President Trump About Immigration

You may recall last week when WILLIE NELSON issued a statement condemning the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents at the border between the U.S. and Mexico. Well, it’s still on his mind, and he’d like to talk about it.

He Tweeted out an invitation to PRESIDENT TRUMP. He wrote, “Hey Donald this is @WillieNelson. Let’s go down to a border detention center together to better understand what’s happening down there. Let’s talk.”

Willie’s people confirmed that the Tweet is real.

He sent it through the “Happy Blue Year” Twitter account, which belongs to his wife, Annie.