Willie Nelson Tries Twice, But Eventually Cancels Saturday night Show
By Roy Gregory
|
May 29, 2018 @ 9:41 AM

A stomach bug kept WILLIE NELSON from performing at Saturday’s Outlaw Music Festival in Charlotte, North Carolina.  But it wasn’t for lack of trying.  He took the stage TWICE but never played one note.

The first time he walked over to his guitar, fiddled with the straps . . . and then put them back down and left the stage.

A while later he came back and this time he picked up the guitar . . . only to set it back down.  As he left the stage he tossed his cowboy hat into the crowd.

And he may have been thinking about a third attempt, because it took another hour before they announced the show was canceled.  Willie’s rep said he is planning to do a makeup show.  (Here’s more from Taste of Country)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Luke Bryan Road Trip Down I-57 Starbucks to Close Stores Today to Conduct Anti-Bias Training Hormel Recalls More Than 22,0000 Pounds of Spam Hottest Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Ever For the Brave Eli Young Band’s “Love Ain’t”
Comments