Willie Nelson Tries Twice, But Eventually Cancels Saturday night Show

A stomach bug kept WILLIE NELSON from performing at Saturday’s Outlaw Music Festival in Charlotte, North Carolina. But it wasn’t for lack of trying. He took the stage TWICE but never played one note.

The first time he walked over to his guitar, fiddled with the straps . . . and then put them back down and left the stage.

A while later he came back and this time he picked up the guitar . . . only to set it back down. As he left the stage he tossed his cowboy hat into the crowd.

And he may have been thinking about a third attempt, because it took another hour before they announced the show was canceled. Willie’s rep said he is planning to do a makeup show. (Here’s more from Taste of Country)