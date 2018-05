Here’s one reason to watch the Royal Wedding on May 19th! WILL FERRELL and MOLLY SHANNON will do live commentary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding for HBO on May 19th. And they’ll do it as their “broadcast legend” characters Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan. Cord and Tish also “hosted” this year’s Rose Parade on Amazon. Tim Meadows and other special guests will join them.