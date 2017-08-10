Will County vs. Grundy County Grudge Match at Route 66 Raceway

Will County. Grundy County. The grudge match continues. On Saturday August 19th officials from both Will and Grundy County’s will face off in a series of drag races to benefit local charities. This is the second year in a row that the neighboring communities will be facing off. Will County officials won the inaugural Grudge Match Cup last year. The Will vs. Grundy Grudge match will take place at the Route 66 Raceway on Saturday, August 19th. More information can be found at route66raceway.com.

