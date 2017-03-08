A Will County village says crime hits a 20-year low. Bolingbrook’s crime rate has steadily decreased every year for 11 years in a row, with an overall drop of 30% during the last decade. The 2016 crime state by the FBI shows that crime rate declined by 2-percent last year. Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar says “this is great news for everyone in Bolingbrook and is grateful for the hard work of the brave men and women of the Bolingbrook Police Department.”

The post Will County Village Sees Lowest Crime Rate in 20 Years appeared first on 1340 WJOL.