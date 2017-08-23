Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow says today’s technology played a role in charges against a 25-year-old man who ran through a stop sigh in Beecher killing a family.

Sean Woulfe has been charged with 16 counts of reckless homicide. On July 24th, Woulfe allegedly ran through a stop sign and was reported to be speeding at 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. The crash killed pregnant mother Lindsey Schmidt and her young sons, all under the age of six. Glasgow says this was NOT an accident but a case of reckless homicide. Glasgow would not comment if there were any eye witnesses to the crash.

Glasgow says no drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. If convicted, Woulfe faces up to 10 years in prison.

Listen to the full interview with State’s Attorney Glasgow here:

The post Will County State’s Attorney Says Beecher Crash “No Accident” appeared first on 1340 WJOL.