Will County State’s Attorney Release Statement Regarding Semaj Crosby Investigation

The Justice For Semaj Action Team promised peaceful rallies until more information was given into the death of 17-month old Semaj Crosby from Joliet Township. Two weeks an a day after the first rally, the Will County Coroner released autopsy results. The 17 month old toddler died of asphyxiation and ruled the death a homicide.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office released the following statement regarding the Semaj Crosby investigation:

“The investigation into the death of Semaj Crosby is the highest priority for both the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Will County Sheriff’s Department. All available resources are being deployed in this investigation. The tragic death of this little girl has had a profound impact on all of the prosecutors and investigators involved in this case.

It should be noted that the Sheriff’s Department has met with and provided as much information as legally permissible to the Justice For Semaj Action Team. However, this is an extremely active and sensitive investigation. It is common for law enforcement agencies to withhold some information from the public to protect the integrity of the investigation. This is necessary to ensure that any defendant who is identified is appropriately charged and receives a fair trial under the law. Local law enforcement is committed to this case and will take every step possible to find answers and bring justice for Semaj.”

