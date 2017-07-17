Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow is announcing a partnership with Hines VA Hospital and the Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County to create a certified computer course that places local veterans on a path to careers in the information technology field.

Partners will announce the creation of the A+ Certification Program involving a quality instructional course that will provide computer technology training for 10 local veterans who receive services through Hines VA Hospital and the local VAC.

The Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital also invites veterans who live in the communities around its Joliet clinic to hear from Hines VA leadership and provide feedback about their experiences with VA healthcare.

“This is a great opportunity for Veterans to learn more about their benefits and the great services we have available, not only at the Joliet clinic, but the additional care available at the main Hines campus as well,” said Steven E. Braverman, M.D., Hospital Director.

The announcement will be made later this afternoon.

The post Will County State’s Attorney Announcing Program To Help Will County Veterans With Job Training appeared first on 1340 WJOL.