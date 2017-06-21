Will County Sheriff’s Office Investigating the Discovery of Dead Body

Just after 2:00 pm today the Will County Sheriff’s Department received a call from an employee of the Will County Highway Department who stated that while cutting grass along Manhattan-Monee Road they discovered a dead body. The body was in a ditch along Manhattan-Monee Road, west of Harlem Avenue, in Green Garden Township. The body appears to have been there for some time and cannot be identified. At this time the Will County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigators are on the scene. The roadway in that area is closed and will remain closed until deputies have completed their investigation.

