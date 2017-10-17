Will County Sheriff’s Office Extends Deepest Condolences To Family Of Kevin Brewer

Funeral services are pending following the death of Will County Deputy Correctional Officer Kevin Brewer. He died while on duty Saturday night at the Will County Adult Detention Facility. He was transported to St. Joe’s Hospital where he subsequently passed away. According to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s office, “Kevin began his career at the Sheriff’s Office in 2007. Administrators, supervisors, and coworkers, describe Kevin as being ‘truly a great guy and a wonderful family man.’ The news of his sudden death has shocked the entire Will County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Joliet Police Department extended their sympathies on Facebook stating, “our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of Will County Corrections Officer Kevin Brewer, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while on duty. CO Brewer was 37 years old and leaves behind his wife and three young daughters.”

The Will County Sheriff’s office extends their deepest condolences to Kevin’s wife, three daughters, and to his family and friends.

Brewer was married to former Joliet City Council Woman Brook Hernandez Brewer. She was appointed to the Joliet City Council in October of 2016 by Mayor Bob O’Dekirk to replace Jim McFarland, who resigned.

Cause of death is pending autopsy results.