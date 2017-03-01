Will County Sheriff’s K-9’s Receive Body Armor Through Charitable Donations

The Will County Sheriff’s Office K9’s Sem and Roxy have both received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9’s, INC. Sem’s vest is sponsored by an anonymous donor and embroidered with the sentiment, “The gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9’s INC”. Roxy’s vest is sponsored by direct mail donations and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “In memory of K9 Rocco Pittsburgh Bureau of Police”. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,100 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over 1.9 million dollars. All vests are custom made in the USA by Armor Express in Central Lake, MI.

