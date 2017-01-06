Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley is announcing the promotion of Dale Santerelli as the Chief Deputy (Warden) of the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Warden Santerelli is a 21 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, beginning his career as a Correctional Deputy. Warden Santerelli is highly respected within the entire department and has worked in all aspects of the jail including being a member of the Emergency Response Team for over 18 years. Throughout his career he has moved up the ranks being promoted to Correctional Lieutenant in 2008. Upon Sheriff Kelley taking office in 2014, Santerelli was promoted to Correctional Deputy Chief of Support Services at the ADF.

Warden Santerelli has completed several instructor level training courses and has educated correctional staff on various detention center topics throughout his career. He is a graduate of Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, Supervision of Police Personnel.

This promotion comes after the recent retirement of Chief Deputy (Warden) Brad Josephson. Santerelli has been replaced by Dave Adams. Correctional Deputy Chief of Support Services, Dave Adams, came to the position with 15 years of Will County ADF experience.

The post Will County Sheriff Announces New Warden Of Will County Adult Detention Facility appeared first on 1340 WJOL.