Will County Remembers Fallen Officers in Memorial Ceremony

On Thursday morning Police Officers from across Will County gathered at the Will County Courthouse to remember those who have given their lives in the line of duty. The ceremony featured included a speech from the director of the Illinois State Police, a laying of a wreath at the Will County Law Enforcement Memorial in front of the courthouse and a reading of each name that is engraved on the memorial in front of the courthouse.

