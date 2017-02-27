Will County has made electronic recycling a priority. Last year there was only one electronic recycling site available. This year there are 5 electronic recycling sites through intergovernmental agreements approved at the Will County Board. The demand is huge, after 4-million pounds of electronics was recycled in 2015. Marta Keane with the Will County Land Use Department says there is a limit of 2 televisions per visit. There is not limit on string lights, cameras, electronic games and computers.

Lockport Public Works, 17112 Prime Blvd., Lockport, will continue to operate from 6 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

New Lenox Township, 1100 S. Cedar Road, New Lenox, will accept electronics from 5 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.

The Peotone Police Department, 208 E. Main St., will operate from 5 to 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month.

Romeoville Public Works, 615 Anderson Drive, Romeoville, will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Joliet and Will County will continue to work jointly to collect unwanted electronics from 5 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

For household hazardous waste you can go to the Naperville Regional HHW Facility at 180 Fort Hill Drive.

The post Will County Makes Electronic Recycling A Priority appeared first on 1340 WJOL.