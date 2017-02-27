Will County Hires Director for Substance Use Initiatives

By WJOL News
|
Feb 27, 9:48 AM

Will County has a new director for Substance Use Initiatives. Dr. Kathleen Burke will serve as project coordinator for the 2017 Prescription Drug/Opioid overdose-related deaths grant. Will County is one of five Illinois recipients of the five-year grant serving six counties. Working with the Regional Office of Education and the County Health Department, Burke will enhance the community’s awareness and response to the opioid crisis. Will County Executive Larry Walsh is excited to have Kathleen join the staff to expand effort to reduce opioid abuse in Will County.

Will County is receiving over 122-thousand dollar every year for the next five years. The grant money will fund training in prevention of overdose deaths as well as purchase and distribute naloxone sold under the brand name of Narcan to reverse an opioid overdose. To date, Burke has trained 237 officers and 41 agencies in the county on how to administer Narcan.

Burke says under the grant she will expand training to community organizations and first responders. The more people are trained on the lifesaving drug, the more lives will be saved according to Dr. Burke.

