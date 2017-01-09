January is Radon Action Month in the state of Illinois. Wendy Deutche who is a health inspector with the Will County Health Department explains Radon is naturally found in the soil as a decay process of uranium. Radon is an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas that can cause decay to take place in the lungs due to the dangerous properties of the gas. Nicole Garrett explains how you can find out if your home has Radon inside it. There are several methods to tests for Radon including a kit for 8-dollars from the Will County Health Department.

If your home does turn out to have an unsafe level of Radon there is a way to mitigate your residence to make it safer. You can get more information about that and the Health Department’s Radon Testing Kits at willcountyhealth.org.

The post Will County Health Department Reminding Residents of Dangers of Radon appeared first on 1340 WJOL.