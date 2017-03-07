Will County Forest Preserve Photo Contest

Only a few days left to snap your photo for a contest. The Will County Forest Preserve launches its “Wonders of Water” photo contest. Snap a picture of your favorite Forest Preserve waterway in Will County and enter it to win fun stuff. The contest runs through March 11th.

Participants should photograph their favorite creeks, lakes, ponds and rivers and submit the pictures to the Forest Preserve District. Contest photos must be taken from within a Will County forest preserve during the contest period by amateur photographers who are 18 years old or older. Photos taken from private property or municipal, state and federal parks are not eligible.

The contest is being held during the same six-week period that “Water|Ways,” a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibit is on display at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon.

The top three winners will get their pick of a Forest Preserve dog park permit, a picnic permit or a boat rental at Monee Reservoir. Some restrictions apply. All participants will receive a gift for submitting photos. Submit your picture at ReconnectWithNature.org.

