Will County Corrections Officer Dies Unexpectedly While On Duty Saturday

The Will County Sheriff’s Department is confirming to WJOL the death of one of their own. Will County Corrections Officer Kevin Brewer died while on duty this past Saturday. The Joliet Police Department extended their sympathies on Facebook stating, “our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of Will County Corrections Officer Kevin Brewer, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday while on duty. CO Brewer was 37 years old and leaves behind his wife and three young daughters.”

Brewer was married to former Joliet City Council Woman Brook Hernandez Brewer. She was appointed to the Joliet City Council in October of 2016 by Mayor Bob O’Dekirk to replace Jim McFarland, who resigned.

Cause of death and funeral arrangements are pending.

