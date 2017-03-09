On Saturday March 25th the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office will be hosting their 9th Annual “Men Who Cook” culinary competition to benefit the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center. The event will take place at the Pipefitters Training Center off I-80 at 10850 187th Street in Mokena. The Will County Children’s Advocacy Center was started in 1995 to improve the investigation of child sexual abuse cases. The center performs child-sensitive interview when there are allegation of sexual or severe physical abuse. The recorded statement have been used in the successful prosecution of thousands of predators. While promoting the event on WJOL on Thursday afternoon Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow also announced that the Children’s Advocacy Center will be moving from the State’s Attorney’s office to its own residence, as a house has been donated by Joliet resident John Bays. There is no word on when the move will take place. Last year’s “Men Who Cook” drew $750 attendees and raised more than $76,000 for the Children’s Advocacy Center. The cost is $40 per person; $75 per couple. The price is $10 for children between 6 and 12; kids 5 and under can attend for free.

The post Will County Children’s Advocacy Center to Move After Donation of House appeared first on 1340 WJOL.