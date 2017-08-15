Will County Children’s Advocacy Center Receives AT&T Contribution

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow was pleased recently to accept a $3,000 contribution on behalf of the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center from AT&T Illinois.

AT&T made an Advocate level contribution through a new Corporate Partnership Program established earlier this year by the not-for-profit Will County Children’s Advocacy Center.

State’s Attorney Glasgow, who established the Children’s Advocacy Center in 1995 and chairs its Board of Directors, thanked AT&T for a generous donation that is helping to launch the program. Jeff Adducci, AT&T Illinois’ Director of External Affairs, visited the center recently to make the contribution.

Glasgow says, “Donations from corporate sponsors like AT&T Illinois enable the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center to continue its critical work of protecting abused children and making our communities safer.”

When children make outcries of sexual abuse, they are brought to the center, where trained and compassionate forensic interviewers obtain accurate statements in a neutral, non-suggestive and child-friendly environment. Interviews recorded at the Children’s Advocacy Center have been used in the successful prosecution of thousands of child predators over the last two decades.

