Will County CED Says; 22-Hundred Acre Development Proposed For Elwood Needs More Scrutiny

The President of the Will County CED thinks Elwood should put the brakes on a proposed 1.2 billion dollar business park in Elwood. John Grueling says while it’s counter intuitive for him, being the president for the center for economic development, he says roads need to catch up to the amount of trucks moving through Will County. “The industry itself is saying their biggest problem is capacity on Interstates, and unless there will be more lanes added to I-80 and I-55, projects like the Compass Business Park need more scrutiny.”

But Grueling also says the 22-hundred acre Compass Business Park proposed for Elwood would be a perfect fit. “The project makes sense, in terms of servicing the logistics industry.” Grueling says we’re at “Main and Main” when it comes to moving freight, not just in Illinois but in the country. A new freight mobility study will be released next month and Grueling says it proves that municipalities need to work with each other when approving big projects to consider how traffic will be affected in neighboring communities.

The Compass Business Park has many unanswered questions and Grueling doesn’t know if he will support the project or testify against it.

CenterPoint in Elwood/Joliet

