Will County Board Member Responds To Accusations

Newly reelected Will County Board member Ragan Freitag emphatically denies accusations of that she knew she was taking another job, while running for reelection.

Freitag will be taking over as chief of staff for the Will County Board after five years of service as a board member. Freitag will replace Bruce Friefeld, who announced his retirement as the Board’s chief of staff in December after 28 years of service.

Freitag’s political opponent Joe Van Dyne told WJOL this week, that if she knew about the position beforehand, she should have dropped out of the race. Freitag says she did not. Will County Board Speaker Jim Moustis will appoint someone fill the 6th County Board District seat.

