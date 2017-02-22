Will County Board Encourages College Bound Students To Apply For Scholarships

The Will County Board is encouraging local high school students to apply for the 2017 Illinois Counties Association (ICA) Scholarships before the deadline on April 28.

There are up to 15 scholarships worth $3,000, which can be put towards tuition and fees. These academic scholarships are open to incoming college freshmen for the 2017-2018 school year who have been accepted into an accredited college or university. Students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, and be both a U.S. citizen and Illinois resident.

A board from the ICA will determine finalists based on academic record, leadership, participation in school and the community, honors, work experience, and goals. Special consideration will be also be given to applicants that demonstrate a dedicated pursuit towards a career in government, public service, or public administration, and to applicants with immediate family members enrolled in the Nationwide Retirement Solution 457 program.

Applicants must submit a resume, two letters of recommendation, a personal statement, and an essay on an issue facing local government by midnight on April 28. More information is available at illinoiscountiesassociation.org. Scholarship recipients will be notified in June.

