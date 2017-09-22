Wild Night in Milwaukee!

A wild back and forth game ended just after 11pm last night as the Cubs, down to their last strike trailing by a run tied it in the 9th, then grabbed an exciting game 1 victory last night in Milwaukee 5-3 in 10 innings. Javier Baez hit a tying two-out RBI single in the ninth, Wade Davis escaped a bases-loaded jam to force extra innings and Kris Bryant‘s two-run home run in the 10th sent Chicago to a 5-3 win in the opener of a four-game series that could decide the National League Central.

The Cubs lead over the Brewers is now 4 1/2 games and could clinch a second straight division title as soon as Sunday with their magic number now at six.

Highlights from last night’s crazy game from the MLB Network are here:

https://www.mlb.com/video/must-c-cubs-rally-past-brewers/c-1844289183?tid=6479266