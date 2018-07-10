Why You Should Wrap This in Foil
By Roy Gregory
|
Jul 10, 2018 @ 9:27 AM

Why would you wrap your Key FOB in Aluminum Foil? Holly Hubert, a cybersecurity expert and FBI alum, says the foil trick is the most “inexpensive way” to protect your fob from a cyber attack. She explains that thieves can buy legitimate devices that amplify the fob signal from a fob sitting in a purse, a pocket, or just about anywhere. They can then copy code from the fob, and potentially break into your vehicle. Covering your key fob with foil can prevent thieves from gaining access to it. This is an issue that the auto industry and insurance companies are monitoring closely. Here’s more from USA Today.

