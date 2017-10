When your in Nashville walking around checking out the clubs you just never know who is going to “”POP” up like maybe Keith Urban! That is what happened last night! (10/16/17) Keith played an impromptu show at the Basement East. Keith walked in the front door of the venue about 9pm and started playing his songs and others because he said he isn’t on tour right now and “missed playing.” Urban played for hours for the excited crowd of 100 plus in the very small club.