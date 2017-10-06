A Whole Museum for Sale!

A man in Texas is looking to sell his unique collection of toilet seat art that he’s created for about half a century. Barney Smith, 96, is offering his Toilet Seat Art Museum, containing more than 1,300 hand-decorated toilet seats, to the highest bidder. Smith decided it was time to sell the museum after noticing he wasn’t able to produce art as quickly in his old age. “I can’t do what I used to do,” he said. “Because I’m getting so old. I’m 96 years old.” He’s seeking between $15,000 and $20,000 for the museum and hopes to find a buyer dedicated to preserving the collection. He said he doesn’t care “whether it goes to New York or Kalamazoo, Michigan. Wherever they want to take it, they’ve got to keep it together.” Clorox launched an online campaign to help find Smith a buyer, including a digital gallery of his toilet seat art.

