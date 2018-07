If you have ever wanted to wear your cowboy boot’s and sandals at the same time….. now you can!

A guy in Missouri has created COWBOY BOOT SANDALS. They look just like cowboy boots . . . but instead of completely covering your feet, they’ve got straps like sandals. What a great way to keep your feet cool but your legs extra, extra hot!

If you want a pair, they cost $150 at RedneckBootSandals.com.