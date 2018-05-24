White Sox Catcher to be suspended 80 games for PED use
By Roy Gregory
May 24, 2018 @ 7:59 AM
This is a 2018 photo of Wellington Castillo of the Chicago White Sox baseball team. This image reflects the 2018 active roster as of Feb. 21, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Wellington Castillo is an important part of a young rebuilding White Sox team. He’s having a solid season batting .272 with six homers and 15 RBI. His veteran leadership on a young team has gone a long way this year. It looks like the White Sox will no longer have the services of Castillo. According to Ken Rosenthal and multiple outlets Castillo will be suspended for 80 games.

Here’s more from WGN-TV

