Is the White House Haunted?

The Washington Post ran a story about all kinds of unexplained things that have happened at the White House over the years. Of course we could talk about some things that happened there, but we are talking about ghosts. Your typical knocking on doors, footsteps in the hall all have been reported, but one story involves former First Lady Dolly Madison. During the Woodrow Wilson administration, staff members reported seeing her ghost as they were about to move the Rose Garden. There are also reports of her hearing Thomas Jefferson playing the violin and Andrew Jackson swearing. Jared Broach is the founder of the company Nightly Spirits, which offers tours of haunted areas in several cities across the country. In his research, Broach said he found that Lincoln seems to be the most common visitor among the White House’s ghosts and also the one who carries the greatest burden.

“They say Lincoln always comes back whenever he feels the country is in need or in peril,” Broach said. “They say he just strides up and down the second-floor hallways and raps on doors and stands by windows.”

Here’s more from the Washington Post.